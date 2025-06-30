Townsend & Associates Inc Has $15.92 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,662 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

NYSE:TJX opened at $123.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

