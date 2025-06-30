Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises approximately 3.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 1.05% of Nomad Foods worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.05 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $822.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

