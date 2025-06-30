Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Diageo by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $100.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

