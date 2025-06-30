Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Down 24.7% – Here’s What Happened

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 24.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 321,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 78,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The firm has a market cap of C$53.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights.

