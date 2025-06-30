Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) VP Kurt D. Svendsen Sells 6,000 Shares

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toro Stock Down 0.8%

Toro stock opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.83. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Capmk cut Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,561,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after buying an additional 445,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toro by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after buying an additional 434,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

