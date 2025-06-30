Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

MODG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi bought 38,782 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $294,355.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 845,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,705.56. This represents a 4.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 30,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,758.67. The trade was a 34.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 52.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

