Top Solar Stocks Worth Watching – June 27th

Tesla, GE Vernova, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the development, manufacture or deployment of solar energy technologies. This can include firms that produce photovoltaic panels and inverters, install rooftop or utility-scale systems, or operate solar power plants. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth of clean energy driven by technological advances and supportive climate policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,949,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,697,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.47.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $20.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.25. 2,371,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,246. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $532.52. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.18.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.70. 2,027,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.12. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

