Top Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – June 27th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, GE Vernova, BigBear.ai, Oracle, Exxon Mobil, and Rocket Lab are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is converting raw materials into finished goods—ranging from automobiles and machinery to electronics and consumer products. Investors in manufacturing stocks gain exposure to industrial production cycles, making these equities sensitive to changes in economic growth, commodity prices, and global trade dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $227.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,460,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $228.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.21. 4,325,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,509,838. The firm has a market cap of $261.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.19. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $22.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $529.56. 2,009,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.93 and its 200-day moving average is $375.18. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $532.52. The company has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 172,150,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,306,026. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $213.69. 3,249,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,897,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.93. The company has a market cap of $600.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,999,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,699,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $469.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.57. 14,384,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,594,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.66 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Recommended Stories