Top Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 29th

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Tesla, Amazon.com, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion, making them some of the largest and most established firms in the market. Because these businesses tend to have diversified operations, steady cash flows and often pay dividends, their shares usually exhibit lower volatility and risk compared with smaller-cap stocks. As a result, large caps are a core holding in many long-term, diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. 258,593,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,195,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.09. 57,440,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,006,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.88. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $549.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.63. 88,778,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,976,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.82. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.30. 119,087,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,021,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.86. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $13.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.74. 200,764,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,409,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $148.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Further Reading