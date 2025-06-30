Top Fintech Stocks To Follow Today – June 29th

MercadoLibre, Carlyle Group, and WEX are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that leverage software, data analytics and digital platforms to deliver, automate or disrupt traditional financial services. These firms include digital payment processors, online lenders, robo-advisors, blockchain and cryptocurrency startups, and other innovators at the intersection of technology and finance. Investing in fintech stocks offers exposure to the ongoing transformation of banking, payments and wealth-management industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,560.05. The company had a trading volume of 295,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,891. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,563.21 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,432.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 5,027,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,004. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

WEX stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.12. 1,069,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,786. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

See Also