Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$252.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a C$255.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$271.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$263.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$249.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$214.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$273.59.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$254.69, for a total transaction of C$59,088.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,156.12. The trade was a 29.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.58, for a total transaction of C$4,100,153.87. Insiders sold 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.