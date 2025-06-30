The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,795,262,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,498,363,000 after buying an additional 189,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,045,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,677,000 after buying an additional 710,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $263.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $207.48 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.06.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,813,048. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

