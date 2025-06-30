The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Acquired by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,353 shares during the period. Magnificent Seven ETF makes up about 3.0% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Magnificent Seven ETF were worth $35,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnificent Seven ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MAGS opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The Magnificent Seven ETF has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $58.69.

About Magnificent Seven ETF

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

