The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after buying an additional 99,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $39,626,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 573,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

