The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Raised by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $195.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.85 and its 200-day moving average is $196.52. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.50 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

