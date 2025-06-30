Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Tesla Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $323.63 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

