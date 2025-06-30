Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK) Announces $1.00 — Dividend

Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $773.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 720,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

