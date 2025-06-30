Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

TECK.B opened at C$55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The firm has a market cap of C$28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$40.23 and a 12 month high of C$72.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.03.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

