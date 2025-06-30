TD Securities Analysts Give Fortis (TSE:FTS) a C$74.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$74.00 price target on Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$62.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fortis from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.14.

Shares of FTS opened at C$64.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.73. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$52.68 and a 52-week high of C$69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

