Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.17. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 4,501 shares traded.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

