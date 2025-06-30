Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9,916.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.89 million. On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NV5 Global

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.