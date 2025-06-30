Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $145.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.38. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 150.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.