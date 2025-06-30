Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in STERIS by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $238.63 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.94.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.