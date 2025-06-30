Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Major Shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp Sells 102,217 Shares

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 102,217 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.98, for a total transaction of $29,845,319.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,912,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,468,980.60. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, June 27th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of Talen Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 108,313 shares of Talen Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.29, for a total transaction of $31,550,493.77.

TLN stock opened at $297.88 on Monday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $301.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

