T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 397,278 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,436,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $96.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

