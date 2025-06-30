Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.13, but opened at $47.86. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 11,003 shares trading hands.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.
Suzuki Motor Stock Down 2.2%
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $10.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,489.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
