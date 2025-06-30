Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 132.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $10,773,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 75,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

