Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 10,974 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $106,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6%

United Rentals stock opened at $754.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.23.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

