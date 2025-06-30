Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $679,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3,537.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $81.50 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

