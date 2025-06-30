Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 210.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

