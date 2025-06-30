Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $397.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 248,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 191,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 55,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

