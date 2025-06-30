Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.76.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

