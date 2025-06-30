Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $279.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

