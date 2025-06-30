Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Nestle were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nestle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Nestle during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nestle during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nestle in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nestle by 136.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Nestle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Nestle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nestle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nestle Stock Performance

Shares of Nestle stock opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nestle SA has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.42.

Nestle Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

