Spinnaker Trust Sells 6,896 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,242.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,128,000 after buying an additional 897,725 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,374,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 817,785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,810,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 526,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after purchasing an additional 516,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

