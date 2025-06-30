Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 431,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Innovative Wealth Building LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 272,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

