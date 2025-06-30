Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,644 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 328,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 32,294 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMQ stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.