Spinnaker Trust Buys 210 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,640,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,627,000 after buying an additional 912,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,800,202,000 after acquiring an additional 282,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,139,713,000 after acquiring an additional 817,836 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1%

MA opened at $552.02 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $503.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.13 and a 200 day moving average of $545.53.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

