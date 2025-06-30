Spinnaker Trust Acquires 81,597 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,597 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

