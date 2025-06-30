SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Holdings Lowered by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $33,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $42.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.