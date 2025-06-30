SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $6,213,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $301.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $214.49 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.