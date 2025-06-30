SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8%

GLD stock opened at $301.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $214.49 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

