Space and Time (SXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $47.21 Million

Space and Time (SXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Space and Time has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Space and Time token can now be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Space and Time has a total market cap of $101.01 million and $47.21 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,443.14 or 0.99836003 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,053.06 or 0.99473547 BTC.

About Space and Time

Space and Time’s launch date was May 6th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtimedb. The official website for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io. The official message board for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io/blog. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Space and Time

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.07592489 USD and is up 12.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $40,681,577.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space and Time directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space and Time should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space and Time using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

