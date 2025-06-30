Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,285 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $44,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Southern by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after buying an additional 1,162,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

