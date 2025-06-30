Sollinda Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,916 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%
AVUS stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.23.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis U.S. Equity ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.