Sollinda Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,916 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

AVUS stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.