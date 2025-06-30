Socha Financial Group LLC Invests $697,000 in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX)

Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF accounts for 0.3% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned 1.27% of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period.

Shares of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

