Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,090,389.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 590,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,501,120. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 622,903 shares of company stock valued at $127,235,701. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $222.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $173.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $225.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.