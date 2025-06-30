SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Sells $150,178.32 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 14,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,268.60. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $475.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 941.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.