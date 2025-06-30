Skylands Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $201,987.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,987.03. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,472,691 shares of company stock worth $139,178,726 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $83.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $85.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

