Shuka Minerals (LON:SKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shuka Minerals (LON:SKA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3.32) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shuka Minerals had a negative net margin of 1,157.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%.
Shuka Minerals Trading Down 8.8%
Shares of SKA opened at GBX 4.65 ($0.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.32. Shuka Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).
