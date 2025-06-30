Shuka Minerals (LON:SKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shuka Minerals (LON:SKA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3.32) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shuka Minerals had a negative net margin of 1,157.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%.

Shuka Minerals Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of SKA opened at GBX 4.65 ($0.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.32. Shuka Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).

Get Shuka Minerals alerts:

About Shuka Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shuka Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. The company primarily explores for coal. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Shuka Minerals Plc was formerly known as Edenville Energy Plc and changed its name to Shuka Minerals Plc in August 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Shuka Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuka Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.